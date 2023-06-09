Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

It's the work of scenic designers that transports audiences to the time and place of our favorite shows. Scenic Designers are an integral part of creating the stage magic that makes Broadway Broadway and many of them were singled out this year for their incredible work. 

Tony nominees for Best Scenic Design of a Play are: Miriam Buether (Prima Facie), Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi), Rachel Hauck (Good Night, Oscar), Richard Hudson (Leopoldstadt), and Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon (A Christmas Carol).

Tony nominees for Best Scenic Design of a Musical are: Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), Mimi Lien (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions (Lerner & Loewe's Camelot), Scott Pask (Shucked), Scott Pask (Some Like It Hot).

Below, watch as the nominees tell us all about their Tony-nominated designs. Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage! The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





