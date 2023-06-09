Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design

Many Broadway performers will tell you that being in their costume is the final piece of the puzzle to becoming their characters. Costume Designers are an integral part of creating the stage magic that makes Broadway Broadway and many of them were singled out this year for their incredible work.

The Tony nominees for Best Costume Deisgn of a Play are: Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell (Life of Pi), Dominique Fawn Hill (Fat Ham), Brigitte Reiffenstuel (Leopoldstadt), Emilio Sosa (Ain't No Mo'), and Emilio Sosa (Good Night, Oscar).

The Tony nominees for Best Costume Deisgn of a Musical are: Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), Susan Hilferty (Parade), Jennifer Moeller (Lerner & Loewe's Camelot), Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi (KPOP), Paloma Young (& Juliet), and Donna Zakowska (New York, New York).

Below, watch as the nominees tell us all about their Tony-nominated designs. Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage! The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.