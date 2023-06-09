Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Book of a Musical

Best Book nominees include David West Read, David Lindsay-Abaire, David Thompson & Sharon Washington, Robert Horn, Matthew López & Amber Ruffin.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

While it might be the songs from our favorite musicals that stick with us when the curtain comes down, they would be nothing without the books that keep the story moving along.  Seven book writers were singled out for their outstanding contributions to this Broadway season.

The Tony nominees for Best Book of a Musical include: David West Read (& Juliet), David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo), David Thompson & Sharon Washington (New York, New York), Robert Horn (Shucked), and Matthew López & Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot).

Below, watch as five of the seven nominees tell us all about how they found the voices of their shows' characters. Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





