Video: Meet LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS' New Audrey, Joy Woods!

Joy Woods will take over as Audrey beginning May 2, 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023  

There's a new Audrey in town at Little Shop of Horrors! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Joy Woods will return to the show beginning May 2, taking over the role from Maude Apatow. Want to learn more about the show's new leading lady? We've got you covered!

Joy's journey with Little Shop of Horrors began in 2019 as 'Chiffon.' Throughout her time with the award-winning revival, she also understudied 'Audrey' and 'Ronnette':

In 2022, Joy made her Broadway debut as the last but not least wife of Henry VIII, 'Catherine Parr,' in SIX. Watch as she performs with the cast on Today:

In Fall 2022 Joy appeared as 'Middle Allie' in Chicago Shakespeare Theater's world premiere of Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook:

Now, Joy is back onstage at The Westside Theatre-check out a first look at her Audrey in action below.

Photo Credit: Bronson Farr

A new block of tickets and group sales for Little Shop of Horrors is now available through January 2025.





