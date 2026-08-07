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Video: McKenzie Kurtz, Alex Brightman & the SCHMIGADOON! Cast Record 'Corn Puddin'

The cast of the Tony-winning musical records the hit song in the studio for their upcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording.

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Watch a first look at McKenzie Kurtz, Alex Brightman, and the cast of Schmigadoon! recording "Corn Puddin'" for their new cast recording. The track is the first single released from the new album, set for release on August 21.

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will include the entire Tony Award-winning score and orchestrations. See the full tracklist here. The album will be available to stream on all platforms with physical CDs available for purchase at the Nederlander Theatre.  

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released by Joy Machine Records in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), and features music and lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award winner Cinco Paul. The album is produced by Scott M. RiesettDavid ChaseCinco Paul, and Doug Besterman with Lorne Michaels, No Guarantees Productions, Steve SpiegelMicah Frank, and Caroline Maroney serving as Executive Producers. To pre-save the album, click HERE

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) features Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, Saturday Night Live alum and Tony Award nominee Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton as Danny BaileyMcKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the Original Broadway Company featured on the album are Afra HinesBecca PetersenBrandon BlockClyde AlvesJess LeProttoJoshua BurrageKaleigh CroninKeven QuillonKimberly ImmanuelLauralyn McclellandLyrica WoodruffMaria BriggsMiles McNicollNathan LucrezioRichard Riaz YoderShina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer.

Get Schmigadoon! Tickets From $71

More on this show: SCHMIGADOON! Wins 2026 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus · 6/5/2026


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