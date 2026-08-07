Listen: THE WANDERER Releases New Single 'Ride With You'

Following the release of the acclaimed debut single 'Make It Alone,' Wicked Cool Records has released 'Ride With You,' the latest recording from the cast of The Wanderer, available August 7 on all digital streaming platforms.

Produced by Stevie Van Zandt, 'Ride With You' continues to showcase the emotional depth and classic rock 'n' roll spirit at the heart of The Wanderer, the highly anticipated Broadway-bound musical based on the extraordinary life and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci.

Featuring timeless Dion classics alongside new music created for the production, The Wanderer tells the electrifying true story of one of America's most influential rock 'n' roll pioneers. Set against the backdrop of 1950s and '60s New York City, the musical follows Dion's remarkable journey from Bronx street-corner singer to chart-topping teen idol while exploring the personal struggles with fame, addiction, faith, and redemption that nearly cost him everything.

Like its predecessor 'Make It Alone,' 'Ride With You' captures the emotional heart of the production, blending soaring theatrical performances with the timeless sound that made Dion a legend. The recording once again features vocals from Mike Wartella and Diego Andres Rodriguez, winner of the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his acclaimed performance in Evita. Under Stevie Van Zandt's production, the track balances classic rock energy with the dramatic storytelling that has made The Wanderer one of the most talked-about new musicals.

Produced by Stevie Van Zandt, Maureen Van Zandt, Dion DiMucci, Jill Menza, and Charles Messina, The Wanderer premiered to critical acclaim at Paper Mill Playhouse, where audiences praised its electrifying performances, dynamic staging, and compelling storytelling. As anticipation continues to grow for the production's next chapter, 'Ride With You' offers listeners another compelling glimpse into the heart of a musical that is destined for a Broadway future.

'Ride With You' will be available on all digital streaming platforms August 7 via Wicked Cool Records.

Stream the song here or listen below.

About The Wanderer

The Wanderer is a high-energy, Broadway-bound musical that tells the electrifying true story of rock 'n' roll legend Dion DiMucci. Set in 1950s and '60s New York, it follows his rise from Bronx street-corner singer to chart-topping teen idol while revealing the personal struggles that nearly cost him everything. Featuring iconic hits and new music, and produced by Stevie Van Zandt and Maureen Van Zandt, the show blends raw emotion with timeless sound. At its core, The Wanderer is a powerful story of resilience, redemption, and the enduring spirit of an American icon.

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