Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2026 - Inside the History of SIX THE MUSICAL And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rise and shine! Here's what you missed on BroadwayWorld yesterday. We've got exciting performances, behind-the-scenes looks, industry announcements, and more to get you caught up on all things theatre!

Top Stories:

Other highlights include: Casting announcements for YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Encores!, a new children's book from Barbra Streisand, and much more!

Want the full scoop? Head to BroadwayWorld.com for complete coverage of all yesterday's stories.