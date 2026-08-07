Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2026 - Inside the History of SIX THE MUSICAL And More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you missed on BroadwayWorld yesterday. We've got exciting performances, behind-the-scenes looks, industry announcements, and more to get you caught up on all things theatre!
Top Stories:
- Watch performances from SCHMIGADOON, LITTLE SHOP and more at Broadway in Bryant Park, featuring stars like Betsy Wolfe and Ethan Slater
- Get ready for SIX the Musical Live! coming to theaters August 14th with a look back at the show's incredible journey
- Check out photos from Shakespeare in the Park's THE WINTER'S TALE at The Delacorte Theater
Other highlights include: Casting announcements for YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Encores!, a new children's book from Barbra Streisand, and much more!
Want the full scoop? Head to BroadwayWorld.com for complete coverage of all yesterday's stories.
But first...
|Coming Up
Death of a Salesman closes on Broadway
Every Brilliant Thing closes on Broadway
CATS: The Jellicle Ball closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Watch SCHMIGADOON, LITTLE SHOP & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
See videos of Betsy Wolfe, Ethan Slater, McKenzie Kurtz, Emma Pittman, Sara Chase, and more at Broadway in Bryant Park with MJ, The Outsiders, Operation Mincemeat, Little Shop of Horrors, Schmigadoon, and Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York).
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A Look Back at the History of SIX THE MUSICAL
Don't lose your head... but August 14 is just days away! That means that SIX the Musical Live! is soon heading to a big screen near you. Need a refresher on the herstory this historemix? Recap the musical's journey to the stage and beyond with this timeline!
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Photos: First Look at the Public Theater's THE WINTER'S TALE at Shakespeare in the Park
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park continues this summer with the second production of THE WINTER’S TALE at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Check out first photos of the cast in action!
|Must Watch
|Video: Drew & Lea Lachey Break Down the Music of LABEL•LESS
by Nicole Rosky
We continueNotes on a Score with Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey, who are bringing a totally new musical experience off-Broadway. Label•less features an original score spanning rock, pop, and R&B, plus hit songs like “Born This Way” and “Rise Up”. Watch in this video as they unpack crowd favorite, 'Do Better,' performed by Micah Day, Paola Marcías, and Cayla Nicole Harris.. (more...)
|Video: Jeremy Jordan Performs 'Splish Splash' in JUST IN TIME on Broadway
by Michael Major
Just In Time has released new video footage of Jeremy Jordan performing 'Splish Splash,' featured on their recently-released EP. The new video features Jordan performing the musical's viral 'Splish Splash' choreography. . (more...)
|Video: Behind-the-Scenes Look at COME FROM AWAY at Maine State Music Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Maine State Music Theatre shared a behind-the-scenes preview of COME FROM AWAY, featuring Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark and footage from rehearsals and production.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Christina Rose Hall and Aaron Kaburick in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Christina Rose Hall as Mrs. Potts and Aaron Kaburick as Maurice in the North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Michael Cassel Group has appointed Zachary Baer to the newly created role of Head of Producing & Creative Development, North America, as the company expands its senior leadership team.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/6/2026; Jobs In Operations, Dramaturgy, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 8/6/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Princess Grace Foundation Reveals Winners and Honoraria Recipients for 2026 Awards
by Stephi Wild
The Princess Grace Foundation-USA has announced its 2026 class of Princess Grace Award winners, Honoraria recipients, Artist Fellows, Special Project grant recipients and Grace Kelly Scholarship winners.. (more...)
Juilliard Names Anna D. Shapiro as Next Richard Rodgers Dean and Director of the Drama Division
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Juilliard has appointed Tony Award–winning director, educator, and artistic leader Anna D. Shapiro as the next Richard Rodgers dean and director of the Drama Division.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full company has been revealed for the upcoming North American Tour of Buena Vista Social Club. The production features Karmine Alers, Frank Rodríguez and more.. (more...)
Walt Willey Talks New Political Thriller DEATH ON THE BRANDYWINE
by Rachel Stone
Walt Willey discussed his role in the political thriller Death on the Brandywine during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, giving viewers a look at the project.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: RACHMANINOV’S ‘PAGANINI’ VARIATIONS, Royal Albert Hall
by Debbie Gilpin
It was a night of cinematic imagery all round, from the colourful splashes of Oliver Knussen’s “Flourish with Fireworks” and Sergey Rachmaninov’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini”, to Dmitry Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 11 in G minor, The Year 1905”. Under Thomas Søndergård’s watchful eye, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra gave a memorable performance which thrilled the audience from start to finish; the appearance of piano soloist Kirill Gerstein was the cherry on the cake, his delicacy in the Rachmaninov leaving you with no doubt that you had just witnessed something special.. (more...)
David Hyde Pierce, Danielle Brooks, Ayo Edebiri and Jin Ha Will Lead YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Encores!
by Nicole Rosky
NEW YORK CITY CENTER just announced casting for Encores! You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Feb 3 – 14). Tony and Emmy Award winner David Hyde Pierce joins the cast as the titular Charlie Brown, along with Oscar and Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks as Lucy, Emmy Award winner Ayo Edebiri as Snoopy, and acclaimed stage and screen actor Jin Ha as Linus. . (more...)
Jimin Moon, George Salazar and Preston Perez to Join THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show will welcome Jimin Moon as “Eddie/Dr. Scott” and Preston Perez as a “Swing” all beginning in August. The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” and more.. (more...)
Barbra Streisand Will Release Children's Book 'And By The Way...'
by Stephi Wild
Barbra Streisand will release her first children's book next year! The picture book 'And by the Way…' will arrive in 2027 from Flamingo Books. Learn more here.. (more...)
OH, MARY! Actor Reveals Dresser Offered to Get Her a ‘Diaper’ Due to Lack of ‘Potty Breaks’ in the Show
by Michael Gioia
Playing Mary Todd Lincoln in Broadway’s ‘Oh, Mary!’ is no easy task — just ask understudy Hannah Solow, who revealed she ‘oftentimes take an Imodium before the show.’. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: UNDER AFRICAN SKIES - SONGS FROM PAUL SIMON'S 'GRACELAND', Royal Albert Hall
by Cheryl Markosky
What did our critic think of BBC PROMS: UNDER AFRICAN SKIES - SONGS FROM PAUL SIMON'S 'GRACELAND' at Royal Albert Hall?. (more...)
Kendall Becerra, Chloë Lezotte and Lexxi B Frilles to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The principal cast has been revealed for Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, the new production embarking on a national tour, featuring Kendall Becerra, Chloë Lezotte, and Lexxi B Frilles.. (more...)
Casts of SCHMIGADOON!, THE OUTSIDERS & More Will Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Today
by Nicole Rosky
Week three of Broadway in Bryant Park will feature: the casts of MJ, The Outsiders, Operation Mincemeat, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Little Shop of Horrors, and Schmigadoon!. Check back for complete coverage!. (more...)
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? to Release Front Row Seats @sohoplace
by Stephi Wild
Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup will star in Edward Albee's play, with full casting and creative team announced ahead of its West End run. Learn more here.. (more...)
Interview: Derek Hough is 'Living the Dream' with SYMPHONY OF DANCE: ENCORE Tour
by Sally Henry Fuller
Derek Hough is back on tour this summer, and you could say the triple-threat superstar doesn’t have to be. But live performance is Hough’s happy place.. (more...)
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