Video: Matthew Warchus & Dennis Kelly Reflect on the Legacy of MATILDA
Matilda will be available to stream on Netflix on December 25, 2022.
The miracle of Matilda is already on the big screen, and in just hours, it arrives on Netflix. Just in time for the holidays, the beloved Roald Dahl story, which was brilliantly adapted for the stage over a decade ago, will be available to stream from home thanks to the genius of its original creators. Two of them are Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly.
"We knew that we couldn't just do the stage show on screen," Kelly told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "If we were to do service to it as a film, we knew we had to rework it. It was really exciting, then immediately very, very difficult. [Laughs]"
"We've talked a lot about the stage show in the past... this movie is for the people who love the stage show. It's not to let them down. [We want to] honor their love of it," Warchus explained. "But also, it's for people who didn't even know that there was a stage show! This is an opportunity for millions of people to encounter the story for the first time. Maybe they will even watch their first musical ever!"
Watch below as they chat more about the film.
