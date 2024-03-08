Video: Mandy Gonzalez Sings the National Anthem at Knicks Game

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mandy Gonzalez fulfilled a lifelong dream last night as she sang the National Anthem before the New York Knicks basketball game in honor of Hispanic Heritage night, bringing her daughter along to share in the momentous occasion.

Gonzalez wrote: "Standing alongside the brave FDNY while singing for our country in the greatest city in the world was an incomparable experience." Watch the video!

Prior to her appearances on Broadway, Gonzalez appeared in the off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', a musical which was based on the lyrics and music of songwriter Laura Nyro that ran off-Broadway in 2001. Gonzalez won an Obie Award for her performance.



In 2001, Gonzalez made her debut on Broadway in the role of Princess Amneris in the Tim Rice/Elton John musical Aida as the standby for Idina Menzel. In 2002, she played the role of Sarah in the short-lived Broadway musical Dance of the Vampires. She returned to Aida in 2003, as Amneris, opposite Toni Braxton and Will Chase.



In 2005, Gonzalez appeared in the Broadway musical Lennon, based on the life of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, She played multiple roles, including Lennon himself. The show played a limited 91 performances on Broadway.



Gonzalez then starred as Nina Rosario in the original Broadway cast of In the Heights. Gonzalez created the role of Nina in the show's Off-Broadway production and received a Drama Desk Award for her portrayal.