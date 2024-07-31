Video: Make-A-Wish Teen's Broadway Dreams Come True When She Makes Her Debut in BACK TO THE FUTURE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last week, BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway helped the Make-a-Wish Foundation (Make-A-Wish® Metro New York) grant a wish to Sasha Saynor, a Texas girl affected by Ovarian cancer. Sasha made her Broadway debut in the smash hit production based on the iconic 1985 film on Thursday, July 25, after a few costume fittings and rehearsals with the cast.

Sasha is a spirited 12-year-old from North Texas who has been acting, singing, and tumbling all her life. She was referred to Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit organization that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses, when she was diagnosed with cancer. As a performer with many leading roles in hometown productions, Sasha’s wish was to be part of a Broadway show.

Check out highlights from inside Sasha's special day at the Winter Garden Theatre here!