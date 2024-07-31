Video: Make-A-Wish Teen's Broadway Dreams Come True When She Makes Her Debut in BACK TO THE FUTURE

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Jul. 31, 2024
Just last week, BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway helped the Make-a-Wish Foundation (Make-A-Wish® Metro New York) grant a wish to Sasha Saynor, a Texas girl affected by Ovarian cancer. Sasha made her Broadway debut in the smash hit production based on the iconic 1985 film on Thursday, July 25, after a few costume fittings and rehearsals with the cast. 

Sasha is a spirited 12-year-old from North Texas who has been acting, singing, and tumbling all her life. She was referred to Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit organization that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses, when she was diagnosed with cancer. As a performer with many leading roles in hometown productions, Sasha’s wish was to be part of a Broadway show. 

