Video: MERRILY Cast Auctions Off Signed Note to Benefit BC/EFA

Last week, Merrily We Roll Along star Jonathan Groff joined The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the show, Barbra Streisand and more!

On April 5, 1961, Barbra Streisand made her television debut on The Tonight Show, which was then broadcast from the Hudson Theatre. This April 5, the stars of Merrily We Roll Along at the Hudson - Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez- auctioned off a note signed by all three stars and Jimmy Fallon.

The note raised $3,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Watch the video!