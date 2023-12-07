Video: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create

We check in with AMDA Musical Theater Department Chair Elaine Petricoff and faculty member Kyle Taylor Parker.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Looking to continue your education in the arts? Look no further than AMDA, the lead sponser of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage.

For more than 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has continued to lead the education community with creative and innovative programs for emerging performing artists. With Campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, AMDA offers Undergraduate, Graduate and Conservatory programs in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance and Film & Television Arts.

AMDA College of the Performing Arts is committed to providing an unsurpassed performing arts education to a diverse community of creative artists. AMDA serves as both school and stage, where students are given the support and opportunity to define their own personal objectives and to develop and refine their own distinctive artistic voices.

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Musical Theater Department Chair Elaine Petricoff and faculty member (and Next On Stage judge!) Kyle Taylor Parker as they discuss the program!

Schedule an audition today at amda.edu and study at AMDA, where artists create. 





