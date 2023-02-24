Video: Larry Owens Plays 'Sondheim Sing Off' with Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado at Pasadena Playhouse

Graham Phillips and Krystina Alabado are currently starring in Pasadena Playhouse's production of Sunday in the Park with George and were recently joined in the rehearsal room by Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) to tease Larry Owens' Sondheimia, which runs February 27 through March 6.

Sondheimia: it's a state of mind. In this curated concert, multi-award-winning musical theatre actor Larry Owens explores time, love, and ambition through the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim. Larry Owens' Sondheimia runs February 27 through March 6. is presented by Jeremy O. Harris.

Larry Owens is the winner of both a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor and a Lucille Lortel Award for starring as the alter ego of writer/composer/lyricist Michael R. Jackson in the Pulitzer prize-winning musical A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons. Larry can most recently be seen on Abbott Elementary (ABC), Life & Beth (HULU), High Maintenance (HBO), Betty (HBO), Search Party (HBO Max), in Craig Gillespie's film, Dumb Money, and the upcoming Miramax feature, Silent Retreat, directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. He has also just wrapped a role in Julio Torres untitled feature for A24 alongside Tilda Swinton, with Emma Stone's Fruit Tree producing.

Larry studied drama and improvisation at the School at Steppenwolf. Recently, Owens starred in the curated concert Sondheimia at Carnegie Hall, where he explored time, love, and ambition through the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim. Larry is currently developing his original television series Folly at FX, with Bryan Fuller and Barry Sonnenfeld executive producing. Additionally, Larry has a feature in development at Netflix with Jonah Hill's Strong Baby Productions attached to produce.

