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Video: LJ Benet and Ali Louis Bourzgui Perform 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' at MCC MISCAST26

The duet reimagines a power ballad from the cult musical Dance of the Vampires.

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A new performance clip from MCC Theater's MISCAST26 gala has been released, featuring LJ Benet and Ali Louis Bourzgui joining voices for "Total Eclipse of the Heart," a number pulled from the musical DANCE OF THE VAMPIRES. The pair are known for starring in another vampire-themed show, The Lost Boys. Check out the video here!

MISCAST is MCC Theater's one-night-only benefit concert in which Broadway performers take on songs from roles they would not traditionally play. Proceeds from the gala support the Off-Broadway company's new work development, its Youth Company and in-school partnerships with New York City public high school students, and its literary development programs for emerging playwrights. The MISCAST26 broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke.

The performance is among a series of clips MCC Theater has released from the 2026 gala, following other numbers such as Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty's Waitress, Hedwig, and Mary Poppins medley.

Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026


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