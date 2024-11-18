Video: Kristin Chenoweth Honors Gavin Creel On THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage and screen star Kristin Chenoweth stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show as part of Kelly's new 'Cameo-oke' segment.

Performing Dolly Parton's timeless love song, "I Will Always Love You", Chenoweth dedicated her performance of the song to actor Gavin Creel, who passed away at the age of 48 in October.

Cheno has been out and about in recent weeks, celebrating the release of the film adaptation of Wicked. See photos of Kristin and all the stars of the Wicked film at the movie's NYC premiere!

Check out Kristin's interview with Kelly here and catch up on all our Wicked film coverage here!

About Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author. Chenoweth’s extensive Broadway experience includes roles in “Steel Pier” (Theater World Award), “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards), “Wicked” (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), “The Apple Tree” (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), “On the Twentieth Century” (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards, Tony nomination), and others. She has starred in films, such as “Annie,” “Bewitched,” “RV,” and television, including “Schmigadoon,” “The West Wing,” “Glee,” (Emmy nominated), “Pushing Daisies” (Emmy winner), and “The Music Man.” Her Westport Country Playhouse credits are “For the Children” (2001 fundraiser), “The Ladies Who Sing Sondheim” (2006 fundraiser), and “Kristin Chenoweth in Concert” (2009 fundraiser).