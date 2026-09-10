Video: Kerry Ellis and More Perform 'Little Women' From JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL





A performance of “Little Women” from Jo - The Little Women Musical has been released, featuring footage from the musical's January 25, 2026 concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Watch the video!

The number features Christine Allado as Jo March, Kerry Ellis as Marmee, Kelly Mathieson as Meg March, Eleanor Grant as Beth March and Sophie Pollono as Amy March.

The concert was directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, with music composed and conducted by Dan Redfeld and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej. The performers were backed by a 27-piece orchestra.

Sound design, recording, editing and mixing were by Nick Pugh. Ensemble and chorus performers were provided by Vocals Unlimited, with Tom Pearce serving as choirmaster. Orchestral management was by Isobel Griffiths Ltd.

Cast of Jo - The Little Women Musical

The full concert cast featured Ellis as Marmee, Grammy Award nominee Allado as Jo March, two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett as Aunt March, Grant as Beth March, Chris Mann as Professor Bhaer, Mathieson as Meg March, Miyuki Miyagi as Sallie Gardiner, Julian Ovenden as Father, Pollono as Amy March, Yazdan Qafouri as Fred Vaughn, Tobias Turley as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, Liam Tamne as John Brooke and Barry James as Grandfather/Mr. Laurence.

About Jo - The Little Women Musical

Inspired by Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, the musical centers on Jo March, a young writer whose grief following the death of her sister becomes part of the inspiration for the story she writes. The adaptation explores the March family alongside themes of ambition, identity and finding one's voice.

The concert followed the May release of the musical's studio album on Center Stage Records. Recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, the album was produced by five-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time Emmy Award winner Nigel Wright and Redfeld. It was released digitally and as a two-CD set.

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