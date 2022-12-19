Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Video: Kerry Butler Doesn't Want to Say Goodbye to BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice will play its final Broadway performance on January 8, 2023.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Beetlejuice is getting ready to play its final performance on Broadway, and even saying his name three times won't bring it back this time. The second Broadway stint (the first running for 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre) of the cult favorite musical offically ends at the Marquis Theatre on January 8, 2023. Kerry Butler, who plays Barbara, has been along for the entire ride.

"When you play a part eight times a week, the character sort of comes into your life," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge in a recent interview. "Barbara is so positive and happy and it's a great place to be... to remind myself to enjoy the simple things and to choose life!"

Butler has been the only actor to play Barbara since the show's initial run (and before, for pre-Broadway workshops) aside from her understudies/standbys.

What will she miss the most? "I love performing so much. I will miss that. I'll miss having a place to go... all of our friends. I'll miss the reaction from the audience! Every night at the end of the show is mind-blowing. It's a sea of love!"

Watch the full interview below!



Video: Derek McLane & Eila Mell Open Up About Their New Book, Designing Broadway Photo
Video: Derek McLane & Eila Mell Open Up About Their New Book, 'Designing Broadway'
In this video, watch as Tony Award-winning designer Derek McLane and co-writer Eila Mell discuss their new book, Designing Broadway. The book is a richly illustrated and information-packed celebration of Broadway set design.
Video: Randy Graff Looks Back on MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Photo
Video: Randy Graff Looks Back on MR. SATURDAY NIGHT
In this video, watch as Broadway legend Randy Graff chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the screen via BroadwayHD!
Video: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Open Up About Their New Album, Something Stupid Photo
Video: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Open Up About Their New Album, Something Stupid
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have just released their first joint album! Titled Something Stupid after the 1967 Carson and Gaile song, the album is available to purchase now. In this video, the couple checks in with Richard Ridge to talk all about putting it together!
Video: THE COLLABORATIONs Jeremy Pope & Paul Bettany Talk Warhol, Basquiat and More! Photo
Video: THE COLLABORATION's Jeremy Pope & Paul Bettany Talk Warhol, Basquiat and More!
What is the Collaboration all about? In this video, stars of the American premiere, Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, chat with Richard Ridge about the exciting new play!

