Video: Kerry Butler Doesn't Want to Say Goodbye to BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice is getting ready to play its final performance on Broadway, and even saying his name three times won't bring it back this time. The second Broadway stint (the first running for 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre) of the cult favorite musical offically ends at the Marquis Theatre on January 8, 2023. Kerry Butler, who plays Barbara, has been along for the entire ride.

"When you play a part eight times a week, the character sort of comes into your life," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge in a recent interview. "Barbara is so positive and happy and it's a great place to be... to remind myself to enjoy the simple things and to choose life!"

Butler has been the only actor to play Barbara since the show's initial run (and before, for pre-Broadway workshops) aside from her understudies/standbys.

What will she miss the most? "I love performing so much. I will miss that. I'll miss having a place to go... all of our friends. I'll miss the reaction from the audience! Every night at the end of the show is mind-blowing. It's a sea of love!"

Watch the full interview below!