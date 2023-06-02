Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Josh Groban is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Josh Groban has quite a history with the Tony Awards. Beyond growing up as a fan of Broadway's biggest night, he was nominated for his performance in 2016's Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 before hosting the cermony alongside Sara Bareilles in 2018. Now he is back with his second nomation for his work in Sweeney Todd

"Sweeney Todd is the greatest challenge and privilege of my whole career... to hold the torch for this role and to introduce it to audiences old and new. It's beyond anything I could have imagined," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We just want to do right by Sondheim."

Below, watch as Josh chats more about the importance of the show's message, why this role was so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





