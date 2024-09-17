Video: Josh Gad Teases FROZEN 3 and 4

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Broadway performer Josh Gad recently stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss his new children's book "PictureFace Lizzy." Gad, who is also the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise, told the hosts how he found out he would be reprising his role in the upcoming sequels to the hit film. (Hint: He was on vacation.)

"I'm in Greece and, all of a sudden, my phone's blowing up. People are like, 'I'm so excited about Frozen 3 and 4!' I had no idea. Nobody thought to call us up..." he laughed. The new films were officially announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August.

"I have since heard some things about it and it is going to be unbelievable," Gad went on to tease. "I am so excited about what they're dreaming up right now. It's pretty incredible." At the Expo, Disney Animation Studios CCO Jennifer Lee confirmed that Frozen 3 will hit theaters on November 24, 2027, the day before Thanksgiving.

Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

The film brought in $449 million in the U.S. alone, and held a spot in the top five for seven weeks straight. Overseas, Frozen 2 brought in over $875.4 million, since its debut on November 22. Combined, the two Frozen films have earned $2.73 billion at the global box office.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside. The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened in 2018, running until 2020.