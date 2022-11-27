Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Jordan E.Cooper & Company Explain What AIN'T NO MO' Is All About

Ain't No Mo' will open at the Belasco Theatre on December 1, 2022.

Nov. 27, 2022  

Previews are now underway for the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo', from the brilliant and mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper, who is making his debut as the youngest American playwright in Broadway history. Ain't No Mo' is the unprecedented, unpredictable comedy that speeds through the turbulent skies and cultural contradictions of being Black in today's America, blending sketch, satire, and avant garde theatre.

Having premiered at The Public Theater during its smash-hit run, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?"

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge just checked in with Cooper, producer Lee Daniels, and director Stevie Walker-Webb to chat all about the new play!



