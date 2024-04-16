WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Circling JURASSIC WORLD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jonathan Bailey, who will be playing the character of Fiyero in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, may have found his next big project.

According to Deadline, the actor is in talks to star in the next installment of the Jurassic World series. He would join Scarlett Johannson in the film, which will serve as a reboot of the franchise following the conclusion of the previous Jurassic World trilogy in 2022.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One), the film is set to release on July 2, 2025 with a script from David Koepp.

Now best known for his roles on screen, Bailey has performing on stage since a young child, playing Tiny Tim in a Royal Shakespeare Company's production of A Christmas Carol and then Gavroche in Les Miserables at the Palace Theatre in London. He has since starred in contemporary plays such as South Downs in 2012, The York Realist in 2018, and Cock in 2022; in classical plays like the Royal National Theatre's Othello in 2013 and Chichester Festival Theatre's King Lear in 2017; as well as in musicals, namely the London revival of The Last Five Years in 2016.

More recently, he starred in the 2018 gender-bent production of Stephen Sondheim's Company as Jamie for which he won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2019.

On screen, Bailey is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, in the Regency romance series Bridgerton. Bailey has since starred in the romantic drama miniseries Fellow Travelers, for which he won a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor.