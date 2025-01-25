Video: Jon M. Chu Reacts to WICKED's 10 Oscar Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, January 23, Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang revealed the 97th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories, during which Wicked received a total of 10 nominations.

While director Jon M. Chu did not receive a nomination for Best Director, he was quick to sing the praises of the cast and crew, congratulating them for the nomination and the work they did on the film.

"I'm so proud. I'm so proud of everyone who worked on this movie and the recognition you all are getting... everyone deserves it," said Chu in a video posted to his Instagram account.

Watch his full reaction below!

The Wicked movie received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Wicked: For Good, the second part of the musical adaptation, hits theaters on November 21, 2025. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.