Video: Jodie Turner-Smith Wants to Star in a Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jodie-Turner Smith has a new career goal. The actress, who recently starred in Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey with Vince Vaughn, revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she would "love to do a musical," on a visit to The Tonight Show.

"I don't know if I could last eight shows a week, but I think [I could] with some vocal training," the performer said, adding that starring in a movie musical "would be better." The question arose after she discussed bringing her daughter to the Broadway production of Wicked ahead of the new movie. "I know she's a bit young, but I just kind of felt like Wicked is now going to be in the zeitgeist in a whole other way," she explained.

Turner-Smith is known for her onscreen roles in Anne Boleyn, Sex Education, Nightflyers, The Last Ship, and more. She recently appeared in The Acolyte for Disney+ and will be next seen in the The Agency series, Sony's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and Disney's Tron: Ares.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC