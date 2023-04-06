Video: Jodie Comer Reacts to Her Olivier Award for PRIMA FACIE on COLBERT

Jodie Comer appeared on The Late Show With Stephan Colbert last night to discuss starring on Broadway in Prima Facie.

On Sunday, Comer won an Olivier Award for playing the role on the West End before she takes it to Broadway this month.

"It was a bit of a whirlwind because we've been in the first week of rehearsals and we flew Saturday evening, arrived Sunday morning, the event was Sunday, and then we were all back on a flight on Monday morning," Comer revealed.

Watch the complete interview, in which she also discusses bringing her parents to the Oliviers, what it's like doing a one woman show, and more, below!

Directed by Justin Martin (The Jungle) and produced by Empire Street Productions, Prima Facie opens on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). Previews begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Watch the new interview here:



