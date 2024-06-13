Video: Jeremy O. Harris Talks SLAVE PLAY Documentary and More on THE DAILY SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeremy O. Harris, playwright of the critically acclaimed “Slave Play,” recently appeared on The Daily Show, where he chatted with Jordan Klepper about making his directorial debut with the new HBO documentary “Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play”.

In the interview, Harris discussed how he used the film as a platform for “theater supremacy.” Harris also discussed bringing “Slave Play” to London, the type of uncomfortable experience he wants audiences to have at the play, and the importance of preserving the live theater medium, for both creatives and audiences.

Check out the interview below!

'Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play' is premiering at Tribeca Film Festival this month. The documentary is a self-portrait of playwright Jeremy O. Harris at work as he deconstructs his provocative and Tony-nominated play, Slave Play. This documentary is as bold and daring as Harris himself, offering an unflinching exploration of his creative process and the motivation behind his groundbreaking work.

Slave Play follows three interracial couples who undergo "Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy" when the black partners no longer feel sexual attraction to their white partners. Harris' unique voice and playful style take center stage as he guides viewers through the development of his boundary-pushing play. The documentary mirrors the play's provocative nature, delving deep into the theory and inspiration behind Harris' creative decisions as both writer and director. Through intimate workshop footage and candid interviews, the film celebrates Harris' unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible on stage.