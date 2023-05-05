Video: Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas

His Story begins performances on May 6, 2023 at Dallas-Fort Worth's Broadway Tent at Grandscape.

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical, is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this spring! Performances begin May 6, 2023 at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape, with opening night set for May 18, 2023.

His Story: The Musical is a Broadway-style theatrical event, 2000 years in the making. In this new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus. Melding a youthful voice with a timeless perspective, the greatest story ever told is brought into the third millennium, reminding us of the universal power of love and redemption.

Two of the creative masterminds behind the project are director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde) and choreographer Eamon John Foley.

"I can't wait for people to get a taste of this show," Foley explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I just know people have no idea what this is... they can't quite fathom what our show is because it's completely unprecedented. I can't wait for people to see what we've been building... the beauty, the earnestness, the craft."

"I really hope [that when people see this show] they are inspired by the power of art to bring us together," added Calhoun. "That's what this story is and that's what I love about the theatre."

Below, watch the pair chats more about bringing this epic story to the stage for the first time!






Video: How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
In this video, watch as Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the Some Like It Hot score and tease what's to come at their upcoming show at 54 Below, Some Like It Cut- Trunk Songs from Some Like It Hot.

Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story
Performances have begun for George Street Playhouse's world premiere of Tales from the Guttenberg Bible written by and starring Steve Guttenberg at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. In this video, Steve chats with Richard Ridge ahead of the start of performances!

Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Digs Deep Into His Complex PARADE Character
Taking on one of the more complex characters of this Broadway season is Alex Joseph Grayson, who is bringing audiences to their feet with his performance in Parade.

Exclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the Theatre
She was born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero—until the entertainment world renamed her. But Dolores—the irreverent side of the sensual, dark and ferocious Chita—was always present center stage, and was influential in creating some of Broadway most iconic and acclaimed roles, including Anita in West Side Story‚ the part that made her a star—Rosie in Bye Bye, Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman. In this video, watch as Broadway legend Chita Rivera chats with Richard Ridge about her new memoir!


Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge."

