Video: Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical, is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this spring! Performances begin May 6, 2023 at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape, with opening night set for May 18, 2023.

His Story: The Musical is a Broadway-style theatrical event, 2000 years in the making. In this new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus. Melding a youthful voice with a timeless perspective, the greatest story ever told is brought into the third millennium, reminding us of the universal power of love and redemption.

Two of the creative masterminds behind the project are director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde) and choreographer Eamon John Foley.

"I can't wait for people to get a taste of this show," Foley explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I just know people have no idea what this is... they can't quite fathom what our show is because it's completely unprecedented. I can't wait for people to see what we've been building... the beauty, the earnestness, the craft."

"I really hope [that when people see this show] they are inspired by the power of art to bring us together," added Calhoun. "That's what this story is and that's what I love about the theatre."

Below, watch the pair chats more about bringing this epic story to the stage for the first time!