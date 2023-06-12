Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'

Some Like It Hot is running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, J. Harrison Ghee took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, J. checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

Ghee's stage credits include: Broadway/International Tour: Kinky Boots (Lola), Mrs. Doubtfire (Andre Mayem). Regional: Chicago (Velma Kelly), The Color Purple (Ensemble), The Sting (Johnny Hooker). Television: “High Maintenance” (Charles), “Raising Dion” (Kwame). Industrial: Tokyo Disney Sea’s Big Band Beat, Norwegian Cruise Line. Ghee is a graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (NY) @jharrisonghee





From The Winners Circle: SOME LIKE IT HOTs J. Harrison Ghee Takes Home A Tony! Photo
From The Winner's Circle: SOME LIKE IT HOT's J. Harrison Ghee Takes Home A Tony!

J. Harrison Ghee has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Some Like It Hot. J. joins Alex Newell as the first gender nonconforming performers to win a Tony Award. In their trip to the press room, J. discussed the impact of his take on Jerry/Daphne in a show that celebrates nonbinary identity. 

Video: Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for Best Costume Design of a Musical Photo
Video: Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Gregg Barnes took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Gregg checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Video: Casey Nicholaw Celebrates Tony Win for Best Choreography Photo
Video: Casey Nicholaw Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Choreography'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Casey Nicholaw took home a Tony Award for 'Best Choreography' for his outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Casey checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

From The Winners Circle: Chatting With SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Br Photo
From The Winner's Circle: Chatting With SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter

In their visit to the press room, recently annointed Tony winners, Some Like It Hot orchestrators, Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter discussed the timely and important subject of the need for Broadway-sized orchestras for Broadway shows. 

