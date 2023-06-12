Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, J. Harrison Ghee took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, J. checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

Ghee's stage credits include: Broadway/International Tour: Kinky Boots (Lola), Mrs. Doubtfire (Andre Mayem). Regional: Chicago (Velma Kelly), The Color Purple (Ensemble), The Sting (Johnny Hooker). Television: “High Maintenance” (Charles), “Raising Dion” (Kwame). Industrial: Tokyo Disney Sea’s Big Band Beat, Norwegian Cruise Line. Ghee is a graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (NY) @jharrisonghee