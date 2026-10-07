Video: Inside NYC Ballet's Artistic Department
Footage traces a repertory director's path from studio to stage and back again.
New York City Ballet has turned its lens on the behind-the-scenes work that keeps its repertory running, offering new footage that follows a single day inside the company's Artistic Department. The video, part of NYCB's ongoing One Day series, centers on Repertory Director Glenn Keenan as she moves through the company's daily rhythm of preparing dancers for the stage.
The footage frames rehearsal as a foundational part of maintaining a ballet company's repertoire, showing how each dancer in every ballet is prepared before a performance. Keenan's day, as depicted, spans studio rehearsals, time at the theater, and a stop at home, illustrating the scope of coordination required to keep productions stage-ready on a daily basis.
The video centers on New York City Ballet's own Artistic Department rather than a single production, highlighting the repertory staff who work alongside dancers to prepare the company's wide-ranging repertoire for Lincoln Center audiences throughout the season.
New York City Ballet recently named Tiler Peck as its new Choreographic Associate, broadening her creative role within the organization. That announcement followed earlier news from the season of Ryan Tomash's promotion to Principal Dancer, a milestone recognized by Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan following a matinee performance.
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