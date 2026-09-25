Tiler Peck Appointed Choreographic Associate at New York City Ballet

New York City Ballet has named Tiler Peck, a Principal Dancer with the Company who has created two acclaimed ballets for NYCB in recent seasons, as the Company's first-ever Choreographic Associate.

As part of her new position, Peck will be commissioned to create world premiere ballets during NYCB's next three seasons in addition to her ongoing role as a Principal Dancer. Her premiere for the 2026-2027 season will take place on Saturday, May 8, 2027. The dates of her premieres for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons will be announced at a later date.

In addition to overseeing her own repertory, which includes Concerto for Two Pianos, created to music by Francis Poulenc in 2024, and Symphonie Espagnole, created to music by Edouard Lalo in 2026, Peck will participate in educational offerings focused on the choreographic process, such as the 'Inside NYCB' presentations and other engagement programs. She will also serve as a mentor/advisor for dancers participating in NYCB's First Steps program, which provides the Company's dancers with space, time, and artists to begin developing their own choreographic voices in a supportive, low-pressure, exploratory environment.

"I am deeply grateful to New York City Ballet for creating this position and allowing me to continue to grow as a choreographer while simultaneously serving as a Principal Dancer,' said Peck on her appointment. 'I was incredibly moved when I realized I would be the first person to hold this position, and especially humbled to be the first woman in NYCB's history to hold any choreographic title. It is an extraordinary honor that I will never take for granted. When I received the news of my appointment, my immediate thought was, 'I'm just getting started!' I feel so fortunate to continue creating works for these extraordinary dancers and for a Company that means so much to me. Most importantly, I hope this visibility can help open the door for more women to see a future for themselves as choreographers within major institutions."

Since its inception in 1948, NYCB has premiered more than 500 new ballets, including landmark works by the Company's co-founding choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, which are now performed by ballet companies around the world. Tiler Peck will join the current artistic roster at NYCB that also includes Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck and Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, who continue to build the NYCB repertory by creating new works each season.

Tiler Peck is a choreographer and Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet, where she has been a member of the Company for 21 years. Peck made her choreographic debut at the Vail Dance Festival in 2018 and has choreographed two works for NYCB: Concerto for Two Pianos (2024) and Symphonie Espagnole (2026). Her third piece for NYCB will premiere during NYCB's 2027 Spring Season on May 8.

Peck has also choreographed for Miami City Ballet, Boston Ballet, BalletX, Cincinnati Ballet, Northern Ballet, and for her curated evening Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends, which has toured internationally, earning an Olivier Award nomination and two National Dance Awards, presented annually in the UK. She choreographed for the feature film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and has choreographed and appeared in Olivia Rodrigo's 'Stupid Song' music video, and the TV series Tiny Pretty Things and Ray Donovan. She also curated the program BalletNOW for The Music Center in Los Angeles, which was captured in the feature documentary film Ballet Now. Ballet Festival: Jerome Robbins, which Peck curated for The Joyce Theater, will also be performed at The Music Center this fall.

Peck began her dance training at the age of 2 at her mother's dance studio, Bakersfield Dance Company, and studied ballet in the Los Angeles area before entering the School of American Ballet, the official school of NYCB. She joined NYCB in 2005, was promoted to Soloist in 2006, and to Principal Dancer in 2009. Her repertory includes featured roles in numerous works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, and she has originated roles in works by many choreographers including Kyle Abraham, Mauro Bigonzetti, Michelle Dorrance, William Forsythe, Alonzo King, Peter Martins, Wayne McGregor, Jillian Meyers, Benjamin Millepied, Justin Peck, Angelin Preljocaj, Alexei Ratmansky, Susan Stroman, and Christopher Wheeldon.

Additional credits include the title role in the Kennedy Center production of Little Dancer; performances in On the Town (Ivy) and in Meredith Willson's The Music Man, both on Broadway; New York Philharmonic's Live From Lincoln Center production of Carousel; The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Disney+; Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show PBS special; The Ellen Degeneres Show; Dancing with The Stars; Julie's Greenroom; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; Amazon Prime's Etoile; and the Kennedy Center Honors. She is also the subject of the Emmy Award–winning PBS' Great Performances documentary Tiler Peck: Suspending Time. Her most recent book, XO Ballerina Big Sis, was published with Penguin Random House in October 2025. She is the recipient of the 2026 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award.

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