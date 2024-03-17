Video: Ingrid Michaelson, Bekah Brunstetter, and More Talk THE NOTEBOOK on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Novelist Nicholas Sparks, composer Ingrid Michaelson, book writer Bekah Brunstetter, and co-directors Michael Grief and Schele Williams spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about adapting The Notebook for the Broadway stage.

While the film features two actors in the roles of Allie and Noah, the musical splits Allie and Noah in three. "From the very beginning, we knew we wanted three Allies and three Noahs," Michaelson said. "You can have an older version of a character watching their younger self. Especially since we are dealing with memory so much, and losing memory and fragmented memory, that having these other versions of themselves on stage [was] really helpful."

The creators were also conscious about bringing in a diverse cast to represent these beloved characters. "Race is not the story; you're seeing the spirit of who they are," said co-director Shele Williams. "You're seeing not only their essence but their experience. And for someone like me who grew up looking at theater through a window and never through a mirror, being able to see myself on stage is powerful."

"It grew out of, 'How do we do this, in the best possible way, unique and, I think, very wonderful casting idea?'," said co-director Michael Grief.

The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, is currently running at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori.

Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.