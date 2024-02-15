Video: Huey Lewis Opens the Broadway Box Office for THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

Just yesterday, Grammy Award winner and rock and roll icon, Huey Lewis, opened the box office of the upcoming new musical The Heart of Rock and Roll with the “Power of Love” special! On Valentine’s Day, ticket buyers were able to purchase tickets to The Heart of Rock and Roll for $19.85 in honor of the year 1985, the year that the “Power of Love” was released. The first 50 ticket buyers also had the opportunity to have a polaroid photo taken and meet Huey Lewis.

The Heart of Rock and Roll, a new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, will open on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theatre (138 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036). Previews will begin on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opening night is set for Monday, April 22, 2024.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

Check out highlights from inside the big day below!