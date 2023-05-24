Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage

Tovah went from Cyrano to Funny Girl in no time at all...

By:
Audiences today may know her best as Mrs. Brice, but Broadway has known Tovah Feldshuh by many other names. She made her Broadway debut on May 13, 1973 in Cyrano alongside Christopher Plummer at the Palace Theatre. Since then, she has gone on to play some of Broadway's most iconic characters.

Earlier this month, the company of Funny Girl celebrated Tovah as she commemorated 50 years on Broadway. 

"50 years means everything to me. It's the privilege of spending more than two thirds of my life in front of New York audiences and in front of those who come to New York to see Broadway," Tovah told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's a live a medium; it's a medium that is extremely demanding and nobody knows what a long run in a Broadway show is like until you do it. That people gather around the campfire of theatre to hear a story well-told, and that I have the privilege to be in a mega-hit... it's a real gift."

Below, watch as Tovah chats more about her epic career on stage and screen!





Recommended For You