Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

The musical will arrive at 700 movie theaters nationwide for the first time on November 4 and 8, 2023.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Titanic is sailing to a big screen near you! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Fathom Events and BY Experience will present the multi-Tony Award®-winning production Titanic the Musical to more than 700 movie theaters nationwide for the first time on November 4 and 8. This production -- captured live on stage in the UK for cinema screenings -- celebrates the 26th anniversary of the Broadway production and the 10th anniversary of the show’s London premiere.  

Titanic the Musical features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel) with story a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year, 1776). The pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award, and three Tony Awards. The original Broadway production of Titanic the Musical opened in 1997 and won five Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.

The RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century where 1522 men, women and children lost their lives.

The cast of Titanic the Musical includes Martin Allanson, Valda Aviks, Graham Bickley, Sam Brown, James Darch, David Delve, Adam Filipe, Emily George, Luke Harley, Emma Harrold, Alastair Hill, Abi Hudson, Barnaby Hughes, Paul Kemble, Niamh Long, Matthew McDonald, Ian McLarnon, Danny Michaels, Janet Mooney, Chris Nevin, Jack North, Joseph Peacock, Billy Roberts, Bree Smith, and Lucie-Mae Sumner.

The theatrical production was directed by Thom Southerland and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge just checked in with him to chat about bringing Titanic to the big screen. Watch the full interview below!

