Video: How Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Convinced Michelle Yeoh to Join WICKED

Right after wrapping filming for Wicked, Michelle Yeoh sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss starring in the film adaptation of the hit musical.

The Oscar-winner, who plays Madame Morrible in the films, revealed how Jon M. Chu used Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to convince her to join the movie.

Labeling Chu as "brilliant," Yeoh said she would do anything for the director when he approached her with the role. However, once she learned that the role has to sing, she began to hesitate. This led to Grande and Erivo recording a video to tell her that it's "imperative" that she joins the cast.

"Cynthia and Ariana are like angels. When you walk on and here them sing, it's like you've gone to heaven," she said about filming the movie. "You're not gonna try to outdo that."

Yeoh said she wrapped filming last week, joining other cast members like Grande, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and more who are also finished. Cynthia Erivo is still working on set, with the last day of production set for January 26.

Also appearing in the movie musical are Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Bronwyn James, and more.

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 27. The second part is set for release on November 26, 2025.

Watch the interview here:



