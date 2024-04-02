Video: Hillary Clinton Talks SUFFS and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hillary Rodham Clinton stopped by The Tonight Show last night to discuss the upcoming election, as well as the new musical Suffs, on which she serves as a producer.

"This is such an exciting, thrilling story about of real life women, great American women...and what they went through to get us the right to vote," she said about Suffs. "It was important then and it's as important right now. The story is really powerful."

She went on to share, "I've watched this from the Public Theater when I first saw it in 2022 in the summer, to now on Broadway, and the work that's gone into it, and the joy they have in putting it together is so infectious."

"It was so exciting," Clinton shared of being asked to join the musical's producing team. "It's a big deal for me."

Check out the full clip below!

Performances of Suffs are now underway at the Music Box Theatre. Check out photos from the first preview of Suffs here.

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman serve as lead producers of Suffs, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai serving as producers.

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.