Video: Harry Styles Sings 'Memory' From CATS and Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds

'Sing it louder for the people at the back!' Webber writes.

Nov. 23, 2022  

At a recent Harry Styles concert, the popstar took a brief interlude between songs to sing a bit of "Memory", from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.

Styles seemed to stop mid-sentence and sing just a quick line from the song, before continuing talking to the crowd, which prompted fans to respond with "what?" and "what was that?" as seen in a video posted to Twitter.

Webber himself saw the video and responded, writing "If you know, you know. Don't be shy [Harry Styles]... sing it louder for the people at the back!"

This isn't the first time Styles has performed a Broadway song during his concerts. Just last month, for his 'Harryween' show at Madison Square Garden, the singer sang 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' from Grease, while dressed as the iconic Danny Zuko from the musical. Check out clips here!



