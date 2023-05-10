Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway

The producers of Here Lies Love, the musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), announced full casting for the show, marking the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway.

Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge as he discusses Here Lies Love with the company! See Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, and more!

The 23-member company includes Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.

They join the previously announced Arielle Jacobs ("Imelda Marcos"), Jose Llana ("Ferdinand Marcos"), and Conrad Ricamora ("Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino"). Tony Award winner Lea Salonga also joins the cast in a special five-week-only guest engagement from July 11-August 13.

From the minds of Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story on the dance floor or in traditional theater seating. The musical begins performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.