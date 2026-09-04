Video: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Drops Second Single 'I Can Host'





Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody has released its second single, "I Can Host," from the show's upcoming original cast album. Watch the new music video and check out photos from inside the recording studio below!

The video features Jimin Moon and members of the original Off-Broadway cast in the recording studio. The full Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody original cast album will be released Friday, September 18.

The album features the original Off-Broadway company, led by Jay Armstrong Johnson as Ilya Rozanov and Jimin Moon as Shane Hollander. Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett round out the ensemble.

The album is produced by Lloyd Kikoler and co-produced by Dylan MarcAurele and Mateo Chavez Lewis, with Alan Kliffer, Christian Palomares and Sean Nyberg serving as executive producers. Center Stage Records will release the album.

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is currently playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club.

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is an Off-Broadway musical spoof inspired by the world of the popular hockey romance Heated Rivalry, centering on rival hockey stars Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander and their secret relationship. The parody brings their romance to the stage through original songs, comedy and a theatrical take on the story and its characters.

Photo Credit: Thomas Mundell Modern Pixels



Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Cast Recording

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