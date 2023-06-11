Video: Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical'

Some Like It Hot is currently running at the Shubert Theatre.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Gregg Barnes took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Gregg checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Gregg's Broadway credits include: Mean Girls; Tuck Everlasting (Tony nom.); Something Rotten! (Tony nom.); Aladdin; Kinky Boots (Tony nom., Olivier Award); Follies (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award); Elf; Legally Blonde (Tony nom.); The Drowsy Chaperone (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Award, Olivier nom.); Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Flower Drum Song (Tony nom.); Side Show. Other: Dreamgirls (Olivier nomination), Sinatra (Radio City), Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Pageant (Olivier Nomination), The Kathy and Mo Show. TDF Young Master Award.





