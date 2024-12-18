Video: Go Inside the Making of 'Great Escape' from REDWOOD With Idina Menzel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hear about the creation of "Great Escape" from Redwood the Musical.

Idina Menzel, Tina Landau, and Kate Diaz open up about the song in a new video, revealing that it was one of the first tracks written for the new musical.

"I hope when people hear 'Great Escape' they feel hopeful. They feel like you can take a risk if you trust, if you find the courage within yourself, that maybe you'll be okay," Menzel shared.

Redwood will begin previews on January 24, 2025 at the Nederlander Theatre. In addition to Menzel, the productoin will also star De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

Redwood is a new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.