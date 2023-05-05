Video: Go Inside The Entertainment Community Fund's Annual Gala; $1.2 Million Raised

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, hosted its Annual Gala on Monday, May 1, 2023 in New York City. The evening, which marked the Fund's inaugural gala under its new name, raised $1.2 million in support of its programs and services and celebrated distinguished philanthropist Glorya Kaufman; Head of Orion Pictures, film executive and producer Alana Mayo; Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, activist and President of Tom Kirdahy Productions Tom Kirdahy; and actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, author, philanthropist and Founder of Tyler Perry Studios Tyler Perry as they received the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor.

See footage below!

Stars on hand to celebrate the occasion included Chair of the Entertainment Community Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell, Joshua Boone, Susan Stroman, Emma Seligman, Nathan Lane, Gaten Matarazzo, Arian Moayed, Robert Creighton and many more.

Performances at the gala included Adrianna Hicks, accompanied by Marc Shaiman, performing "A Darker Shade of Blue" from Some Like It Hot; Lil Buck, performing "The Swan"; Solea Pfeiffer, performing "Paper Airplanes" from Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues; and Colton Ryan, performing from "All the Children in a Row" from The Rink.