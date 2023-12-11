Video: Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

How to Dance in Ohio is now running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

How to Dance in Ohio

"Everybody is always asking me how I feel," said Ashley Wool on last night's red carpet. "The answer is basically, 'Yes! Yes, I am feeling!'" 

Ashely is one of the seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts in How to Dance in Ohio- the new musical inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, which just opened last night, December 10, 2023.

"I feel like a part of me is in this show," added Liam Pearce. "I feel like a part of all of us is in this show, not just our bodies and voices onstage, but our hearts in the creation of it. I'm so excited to get to celebrate that tonight." 

Watch below as the whole cast and creative team hits the red carpet before the opening night curtain went up at the Belasco Theatre!






