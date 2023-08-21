Video: Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib

Aladdin is running on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 1 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Photo 2 Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths

When Michael James Scott isn't making magic onstage in Broadway's Aladdin, you'll find him backstage at the New Amsterdam Theatre in his fully decked out dressing room. Check out a full tour of his Broadway crib in the video below and watch as he tells us all about his journey as Genie in his full interview with Richard Ridge.

Scott originated Genie in Aladdin Australia (Helpmann Award). He is best known for originating “The Maggots Guy” in The Book of Mormon and The Minstrel in Something Rotten! on Broadway. Other Broadway: Aladdin (original co.), Hair (original revival co.), All Shook Up (original co.), The Pirate Queen (original co.), Elf (original co.), Mamma Mia! and Tarzan. West End: Aladdin (Genie), Hair. Other: Fosse (international tour), Jerry Springer: The Opera (Carnegie Hall), Jersey Boys (Las Vegas). TV: “Black Monday,” “The Carrie Diaries,” “Independent Woman.” Holiday Album A Fierce Christmas on Spotify, iTunes.






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scotts Broadway Wishes Come True Photo
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True

As Disney's Aladdin continues its 9th year on Broadway, the show has truly had a friend in Michael James Scott along the way. In this video, watch as he chats more with Richard Ridge about the joys of playing one of Broadway's most beloved characters. 

2
ALADDIN on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
ALADDIN on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Aladdin on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

3
Zach Bencal of ALADDIN Talks Pre-Show Rituals, Backstage Must-Haves, and More! Photo
Zach Bencal of ALADDIN Talks Pre-Show Rituals, Backstage Must-Haves, and More!

We're chatting with Zach Bencal, who is currently making his Broadway debut as Babkak in Aladdin! Zach told us all about his pre-show rituals, favorite backstage moments, and more!

4
Photos: ALADDIN Celebrates 9th Anniversary on Broadway Photo
Photos: ALADDIN Celebrates 9th Anniversary on Broadway

It was a magical day at the New Amsterdam Theatre yesterday! Disney's Aladdin celebrated its 9th anniversary on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special day and you can check out photos below!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Aladdin Logo Magnet Aladdin Logo Magnet

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTUREVideo: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On SaleFull Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Video: Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National TourVideo: Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour

Videos

Video: Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video Video: Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SHUCKED

Recommended For You