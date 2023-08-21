Video: Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib

When Michael James Scott isn't making magic onstage in Broadway's Aladdin, you'll find him backstage at the New Amsterdam Theatre in his fully decked out dressing room. Check out a full tour of his Broadway crib in the video below and watch as he tells us all about his journey as Genie in his full interview with Richard Ridge.

Scott originated Genie in Aladdin Australia (Helpmann Award). He is best known for originating “The Maggots Guy” in The Book of Mormon and The Minstrel in Something Rotten! on Broadway. Other Broadway: Aladdin (original co.), Hair (original revival co.), All Shook Up (original co.), The Pirate Queen (original co.), Elf (original co.), Mamma Mia! and Tarzan. West End: Aladdin (Genie), Hair. Other: Fosse (international tour), Jerry Springer: The Opera (Carnegie Hall), Jersey Boys (Las Vegas). TV: “Black Monday,” “The Carrie Diaries,” “Independent Woman.” Holiday Album A Fierce Christmas on Spotify, iTunes.