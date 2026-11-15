In this episode, we talk with Tony Award–winning producer and Broadway Plus founder and CEO Nathaniel Hill about his book The VIP Effect and the art of creating unforgettable experiences.
Bowen Yang Brings OH, MARY! To Saturday Night Live
Yang costumed as Mary Todd Lincoln parodied DREAMGIRLS in a sketch with host, John Mulaney.
Bowen Yang made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live on November 14, bringing his Broadway character from Oh, Mary! to Studio 8H for a musical sketch alongside host John Mulaney. Check out the video!
The sketch, titled "The Little Park of Horrors," featured Yang reprising his portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln, performing a parody of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls. The performance centered on New York City's MTA and was part of a larger musical sequence highlighting various aspects of life in the city.
Mulaney portrayed a horse-drawn carriage operator reacting to New York City's ban on the vehicles. The sketch also featured musical parodies of songs from Funny Girl, Annie Get Your Gun, Cats, and West Side Story, with appearances by Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, and others.
Yang, who also appeared in the episode's cold open, is currently starring in the Broadway production of Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!. His engagement in the Tony Award-winning comedy was recently extended through January 17, 2027, following popular demand.
Bowen Yang has extended his run as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. Yang made his Broadway debut in the show on September 15, 2026, and was originally set to play a limited engagement through December 6, 2026. Yang will now remain in Cole Escola's comedy through January 17, 2027, alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon, Barrett Foa, Bianca Leigh, and Tony Macht. See photos of Yang as Mary!
Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.
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To celebrate her final performances as the brattiest girl in all of London town as she plays Mary Todd Lincoln in the West End production of Oh, Mary! - a role that she reprises following record-breaking box office runs in New York – Jinkx Monsoon is reflecting on a life-changing journey leading The Monsoon Administration.
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U Guys, Bianca Leigh is here! In this episode, she shares her journey from performing in small venues to making her Broadway debut. She discusses the significance of her role in 'Oh, Mary!' and the importance of representation for queer and trans individuals in theater.
#97 Living Out Loud In The Middle of Nowhere with Peter Smith
U Guys, performer and director, and current cast member of the smash hit play Oh, Mary!, Peter Smith is here! This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including some crazy closing announcements.
Is there secret sapphic subtext between Mary Todd Lincoln and her Chaperone, Louise? Bianca Leigh and Sarah discuss lesbian fan theories, the many many laughs, the transfer from the Lortel to the Lyceum, and more about Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!
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