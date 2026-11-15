Bowen Yang Brings OH, MARY! To Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live on November 14, bringing his Broadway character from Oh, Mary! to Studio 8H for a musical sketch alongside host John Mulaney. Check out the video!

The sketch, titled "The Little Park of Horrors," featured Yang reprising his portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln, performing a parody of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls. The performance centered on New York City's MTA and was part of a larger musical sequence highlighting various aspects of life in the city.

Mulaney portrayed a horse-drawn carriage operator reacting to New York City's ban on the vehicles. The sketch also featured musical parodies of songs from Funny Girl, Annie Get Your Gun, Cats, and West Side Story, with appearances by Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, and others.

Yang, who also appeared in the episode's cold open, is currently starring in the Broadway production of Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!. His engagement in the Tony Award-winning comedy was recently extended through January 17, 2027, following popular demand.

Bowen Yang has extended his run as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary!. Yang made his Broadway debut in the show on September 15, 2026, and was originally set to play a limited engagement through December 6, 2026. Yang will now remain in Cole Escola's comedy through January 17, 2027, alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon, Barrett Foa, Bianca Leigh, and Tony Macht. See photos of Yang as Mary!

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

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