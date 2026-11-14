Video: Aaron Sorkin And Michael Arden Discuss Why Now Is the Time To Revive A FEW GOOD MEN







Lincoln Center Theater has released a new video featuring playwright Aaron Sorkin and director Michael Arden discussing the Broadway return of A Few Good Men. In the clip, the pair reflect on the play's continued relevance and share why they believe now is the right time to bring the drama back to the stage. Check out the video!

A Few Good Men, Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed courtroom drama, marked the playwright's Broadway debut. Nearly four decades after its original premiere, the play returns to Broadway for its first revival, with performances scheduled to continue through January 10, 2027.

The production is part of Lincoln Center Theater's 2026-2027 season at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, the second season under Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet. It opened to a red-carpet opening night, where Sorkin and members of the company spoke with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about revisiting the material. That conversation is covered in BroadwayWorld's opening night video.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden and starring Tom Blyth as 'LTJG Daniel Kaffee,' in his Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle Award winner Krysta Rodriguez as 'LCDR Joanne Galloway,' and Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford as 'LtCol Nathan R. Jessep.'

Before "The West Wing" and The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin left an indelible mark on American storytelling with the breakout hit play A Few Good Men. This fall, the explosive courtroom drama returns to Broadway in a bold new production-sharp, thrilling, and relevant as ever.

Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men's innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

A Few Good Men will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

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