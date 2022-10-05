Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Video: Gideon Glick Cooks Up a New Book- Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway

Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway is now available where books are sold!

Oct. 05, 2022  

Video: Gideon Glick Cooks Up a New Book- Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway You already know him for his acclaimed work on screen and stage, and this fall, Gideon Glick shifts his talents to the page. Just yesterday, Country Press released Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway- an exhilarating, pun-filled love letter to musicals, with 50 Broadway-inspired recipes.

Good food and trivia and authors who sing―these are a few of our favorite things! Tony-nominated actor Gideon Glick and food writer Adam Roberts have teamed up to write the ultimate cookbook for theater lovers. This collection of musical-inspired recipes includes dishes like Yolklahoma!, Clafoutis and the Beast, Yam Yankees, Dear Melon Hansen, and more. And while readers are sure to be charmed by the names, the recipes themselves will have them sticking around for the food, glorious food!

Click here to purchase the book today and watch below as Gideon tells BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge all about his culinary inspirations for the project. Plus, join Gideon for a special in-person reading and signing at The Drama Book Shop on October 6.




