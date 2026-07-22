Video: Get a First Listen to 'Dopamine Lottery' From THE FAMILY ALBUM EP
The full album will be released on July 26.
Get a first listen to Dopamine Lottery from “The Family Album EP,” a series of songs by AG (The Rescues/The Lost Boys) and MILCK that inspired the musical, performed by MILCK.
La Jolla Playhouse will present the world-premiere production of The Family Album, book by Sam Chanse, music and lyrics by MILCK (aka Connie K. Lim) and AG (aka Adrianne Gonzalez), conceived by MILCK and Jess McLeod, story by Sam Chanse, MILCK and Jess McLeod, directed by Jess McLeod. A La Jolla Playhouse commission, The Family Album will run in the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre through August 16.
The cast features Marc delaCruz as Daniel; Aury Krebs as Mia; Claire Kwon as Young Mia (July 17 – August 8); Jodi Long as Sylvia; Paul Nakauchi as Henry; Courtney Reed as Charlotte, and Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama as Young Mia (August 9 – closing), along with understudies Eleen Hsu, Kevin Shiu, Charlotte Mary Wen and Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama.