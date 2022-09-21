Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation
Video: Get A Peek At THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION Featuring Hunter Foster, Megan Reinking & More

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is now in previews, with opening night on September 22, 2022. Performances play through October 2, 2022.

Sep. 21, 2022  

The production stars Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold, Megan Reinking as Ellen Griswold, and more! See video highlights from this world premiere musical here!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen), and is directed and choreographed by Donna Feore (Seattle Rep's Bruce, Stratford Festival's Chicago). The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is produced in association with Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, TBD Theatricals, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, and Scott Abrams.

They've been to Wally World, they've been to Vegas, and now the Griswolds are going to... Broadway! Yes, the characters you know and love from the hit Warner Bros. Vacation movies are back-and they're taking their biggest vacation yet. So, get in your family truckster and join Clark, Ellen, Audrey, and Rusty on their big New York City adventure-where of course, everything goes exactly according to plan.


