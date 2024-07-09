Video: Gabe Mollica Shares His Sondheim Letter Story

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During a recent performance at Caveat NYC, comedian Gabe Mollica fondly recalled a brief exchange with the legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. He shared an experience writing to Sondheim before leaving for college and, by a stroke of fate, receiving a reply months later.

The letter's return address was Mollica's childhood home, but upon learning Mollica would attend Hamilton College in the fall, the composer sent the response there instead, where it sat in the mail room for months. In a somber moment during his set, Mollica reflected, "I [can't] shake the feeling that no one will ever receive their first letter from him again."

About Gabe Mollica

Gabe Mollica is a comedian and storyteller who has appeared on This American Life, The Moth Radio Hour, the J-Train Podcast with Jared Freid, and Doug Loves Movies. His debut show “Solo: A Show About Friendship” ran for 80 performances and 5 extensions Off-Broadway to commercial and critical acclaim. He performs nightly in New York City and is a regular at QED: Astoria and New York Comedy Club.

Following sold-out runs at the Soho Playhouse and Edinburgh Fringe, Gabe Mollica's Solo show had an extended run through November 2023 at the Connolly Theater Upstairs, before moving to The Den Theatre in Chicago.

For all of Gabe's links, touring, and socials, click here.