Video: Flashback to David Letterman's Hilarious Fake LATE NIGHT Musicals

It was flashback Friday on Twitter today as writer/director and former member of David Letterman's writers room, Rodney Rothman, shared a quick, obscure history lesson from the Late Night archives.

The hilarious thread includes sketches of fake musicals the comedy team would invent to perform on the show, one even featuring a young Matthew Morrison in his first acting gig!

Read more about the shows and see some throwback clips of the fake musicals below!

