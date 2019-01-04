Video: Flashback to David Letterman's Hilarious Fake LATE NIGHT Musicals

Jan. 4, 2019  

It was flashback Friday on Twitter today as writer/director and former member of David Letterman's writers room, Rodney Rothman, shared a quick, obscure history lesson from the Late Night archives.

The hilarious thread includes sketches of fake musicals the comedy team would invent to perform on the show, one even featuring a young Matthew Morrison in his first acting gig!

Read more about the shows and see some throwback clips of the fake musicals below!

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Call On Betty Buckley In All New Footage of HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour!
  • The Stars Align: 19 Broadway People to Watch in 2019!
  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Roundabout's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano in TRUE WEST on Broadway!
  • Andy Kelso Returns to the Cast of KINKY BOOTS Next Week
  • Hailey Kilgore Will Make Solo Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE