Video: Flashback to David Letterman's Hilarious Fake LATE NIGHT Musicals
It was flashback Friday on Twitter today as writer/director and former member of David Letterman's writers room, Rodney Rothman, shared a quick, obscure history lesson from the Late Night archives.
The hilarious thread includes sketches of fake musicals the comedy team would invent to perform on the show, one even featuring a young Matthew Morrison in his first acting gig!
Read more about the shows and see some throwback clips of the fake musicals below!
1) Years ago when I wrote for David Letterman we would make these fake broadway shows and put them on at the end of the show and never tell the audience they were fake. No one ever knew. https://t.co/uPQtupwycz- rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) January 4, 2019
2) Afterward the crowd filed out as if they didn't happen. It was so anticlimactic and I wondered why I wanted to do them. Dave loved them though. Did em with @CarterBays @HimymCraig and @TheTweetOfGod himself David Javerbaum. https://t.co/4D1CZG5gkL- rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) January 4, 2019
3) Eventually we created a boy band no one knew was fake. They appeared on TRL and received 10s of 1000s of emails from fans. It was @Matt_Morrison's first acting job! https://t.co/q8dECpWnZl- rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) January 4, 2019
(4) I realize now that we spent all that time and money so that I could tell you about it on Twitter fifteen years later. What a strange comedy bit but we loved it.- rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) January 4, 2019